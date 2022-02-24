76ers sign Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-day contract

The Philadelphia 76ers were half of the 2022 NBA trade deadline’s blockbuster deal.

The 76ers traded a couple of first-round picks, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

With Harden and Simmons having yet to take the court for their respective new franchise, there’s really yet to be pronounced winner or loser, and we may not get that until the playoffs roll around.

One thing this trade did do, however, is open up a hole for the Sixers.

The Sixers have MVP candidate Joel Embiid at center. Behind him, it was Drummond, and now, it could be Willie Cauley-Stein. The former UK big man just signed a 10-day contract with Philly.

We have signed Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract.



Welcome to Philly, @THEWillieCS15! pic.twitter.com/0K83WAYk1V — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 24, 2022

Cauley-Stein played some of the season with Dallas before being waived. He had taken the court in 18 games, starting two of them. In that time, he averaged a mere 1.9 points per game, down drastically from his 8.8 per game career average.

Cauley-Stein had signed a multi-year contract with the Mavericks in December of 2020, but it clearly wasn’t meant to be as they didn’t retain the 7-foot big man. Cauley-Stein, per 36 minutes, has averaged 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game throughout his career.

Philadelphia will be a good fit for the veteran big man, but there is no telling if they’ll keep him around following his 10-day stint. The Sixers are set to have five games in the next 10 days.

