Former All-SEC lineman Drake Jackson joining Kentucky football coaching staff

The Big Blue wall is getting one of its best pieces back in the form of coaching as former starting center Drake Jackson is expected to join the Kentucky Wildcats football coaching staff as a graduate assistant, according to Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio.

Jackson will be helping coach the offensive line with new offensive line coach Zach Yenser by replacing Ryan Finck as the offensive line graduate assistant. Finck left town this offseason with former offensive line coach Eric Wolford to Alabama.

Following his final season with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2020, Jackson went undrafted after competing in the Senior Bowl. He spent time last season with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots.

Jackson is considered one of the best centers in Kentucky football history after starting in 44 consecutive games and earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2019 and ‘20.

Most importantly, Jackson helped create the identity of the Big Blue Wall with John Schlarman.

This will be the third former Stoops player to join the staff, as Jackson joins Courtney Love, who is the director of player development, and C.J. Conrad, who is a graduate assistant.

It’s always awesome to see former players coming back, and Jackson is going to be a great addition for this staff.

