Liam Coen helping Kentucky find next OC

While it’s not officially official, Liam Coen is leaving the Kentucky Wildcats to become the next offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

However, Coen is making sure that he doesn’t leave the Wildcats in an unfavorable spot as they look for his replacement.

In fact, Coen is actively helping Kentucky search for its next offensive coordinator, according to KSR.

Before Liam Coen leaves Lexington to become the offensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams, sources tell KSR’s Matt Jones that Coen is “playing an active role” in the interview process for his successor.

The popular name right now is New York Jets QBs coach Rob Calabrese. KSR notes that Coen’s recommendation of Calabrese has made the latter the early favorite to be Kentucky’s next offensive coordinator.

Coen’s previous NFL ties from his days as a Rams assistant should increase the odds of Kentucky finding another great play-caller for the offense, which just had arguably its best season of the Mark Stoops era.

Seeing how much Coen wants to leave Kentucky in the best shape possible is just the latest example of great coaches (not named Wolford) Stoops has hired who were fully bought in to taking this program to new heights.

Another example was linebackers coach Jon Sumrall staying with Kentucky during bowl season, despite being named head coach of Troy. Like Coen, Sumrall wants to see Kentucky continue to thrive even after they’ve departed from Lexington.

It’s tough to lose a coach like Coen in February, but it’s very clear he was an A+ hire who’s doing his best to make sure the foundation he helped lay remains strong for the Kentucky football program.

Here’s to hoping we’re talking about Coen becoming a head coach somewhere this time next year after a successful season with the Rams.