If you’re hoping to see Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington on Saturday, John Calipari doesn’t want you to get your hopes up.

With the Kentucky Wildcats’ looming road clash with the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks, it’s far from certain that we’ll see either injured guard playing in what’s become one of the Cats’ biggest games of their season.

Following Wednesday’s 71-66 gutcheck win over LSU, Calipari said it’s possible that Kentucky will have the same Washington/Wheeler-less team at Bud Walton Arena this weekend.

“They may not be ready in two days. We may have the same team going down to Arkansas.” - John Calipari on TyTy Washington & Sahvir Wheeler’s injury status #BBN pic.twitter.com/qLYuv9nEnY — Josh Berrian (@_joshonair) February 24, 2022

Seeing as how difficult it was to take down LSU inside Rupp Arena, it’s hard to see this Kentucky team without its top two point guard options won’t find much success against anyone on the road.

That’s even more true vs. an Arkansas team that’s won 12 of 13, including a triumph over No. 1 Auburn. Even with a healthy Washington and Wheeler, this game will be a war for 40 minutes.

Here’s to hoping both guards are close to being 100% healthy.

