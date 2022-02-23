Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ hard-fought win over Tigers

This team, man.

The Kentucky Wildcats have now won two consecutive games without their starting back court. The most recent victory was a 71-66 victory over LSU at home on Wednesday.

After trailing by double digits, the Wildcats fought back behind an unlikely hero to claim the home victory and take another step toward a top two seed in the SEC Tournament. They’re now 23-5 heading into Saturday’s test at No. 18 Arkansas.

Box Score

Game MVP

We all remember the Dontaie Allen game against Mississippi State, watching Keion Brooks dominate Florida in 2020, and Marcus Lee’s run in the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Tonight may not live up to that hype, but Bryce Hopkins officially arrived in the eyes of many Kentucky fans on Wednesday night.

It is undeniable that Oscar Tshiebwe contributed more than any other player to Kentucky’s win with 17 points and 16 rebounds. But the Wildcats looked dead in the water before Bryce Hopkins entered the game and made all the difference.

Call it energy, call it a spark, call it whatever you want. Hopkins changed the game when he entered and started Kentucky’s run to victory. He finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds, but his impact was much greater than that. He would ultimately lead the team in +/- with +15.

Bryce Hopkins was not only the MVP of Wednesday’s game, but he also proved that he can contribute off the bench whenever his number is called headed into March. That is a factor that cannot be overstated and could make all the difference in a tournament run.

Highlights

