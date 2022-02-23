 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over LSU

This game will be known as the Bryce Hopkins game, as he was the spark that the Cats needed to win this one.

By Adam Haste
The Kentucky Wildcats were in Rupp Arena for the second straight game and their second matchup of the season against the LSU Tigers.

It was a fast start as the Cats jumped out to a quick 6-3 lead, but LSU answered with an 8-2 run to take an 11-8 lead into the first media timeout.

The Tigers’ have one of the worst offenses in the SEC, but they had it working early as they drilled 5 early threes and built a 20-13 lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Kentucky’s offense was not as efficient as we saw against Alabama and the absence of Washington and Wheeler was creating a lot of problems.

The Cats were held to their lowest first half point total of the season as they went to the locker room trailing 31-23.

The second half got off to a great start for the Cats as they went on a big run to tie the game at 36 with just under 16 minutes to play.

This game will be known as the Bryce Hopkins game, as he was the spark that the Cats needed.

He scored 13 points in the second half to lead the Cats back in this one as they led it 51-45 at the under 8 timeout.

Some big drives by Kellan Grady and a putback by Hopkins extended the lead to 62-50 forcing LSU to take a timeout with just under 4 minutes left.

Down the stretch, Kentucky really struggled with LSU’s fullcourt press as the Tigers were able to claw their way back into the game.

However, the Cats were able to do just enough to come away with the 71-66 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

