Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats were in Rupp Arena for the second straight game and their second matchup of the season against the LSU Tigers.

It was a fast start as the Cats jumped out to a quick 6-3 lead, but LSU answered with an 8-2 run to take an 11-8 lead into the first media timeout.

The Tigers’ have one of the worst offenses in the SEC, but they had it working early as they drilled 5 early threes and built a 20-13 lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Kentucky’s offense was not as efficient as we saw against Alabama and the absence of Washington and Wheeler was creating a lot of problems.

The Cats were held to their lowest first half point total of the season as they went to the locker room trailing 31-23.

The second half got off to a great start for the Cats as they went on a big run to tie the game at 36 with just under 16 minutes to play.

This game will be known as the Bryce Hopkins game, as he was the spark that the Cats needed.

He scored 13 points in the second half to lead the Cats back in this one as they led it 51-45 at the under 8 timeout.

Some big drives by Kellan Grady and a putback by Hopkins extended the lead to 62-50 forcing LSU to take a timeout with just under 4 minutes left.

Down the stretch, Kentucky really struggled with LSU’s fullcourt press as the Tigers were able to claw their way back into the game.

However, the Cats were able to do just enough to come away with the 71-66 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

5️⃣ to start for the Cats. pic.twitter.com/NHQxlVbvyv — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 24, 2022

Kentucky’s blocking shots left and right early. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) February 24, 2022

Headband Oscar y’all done done it now — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) February 24, 2022

I am repulsed at how many subpar teams shoot lights out in Rupp — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 24, 2022

Lance Ware picks up a dead ball Technical foul….



I really don’t see how…. — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 24, 2022

Worst offense in the SEC…come to Rupp and can’t miss from 3



Never fails — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 24, 2022

@ Arkansas and @ Florida are gonna be tough. This wouldn't be a great one to lose. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 24, 2022

LSU's 10-point lead is more daunting than Alabama's. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 24, 2022

LSU defense just overpowering UK right now — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 24, 2022

Without TyTy or Sahvir getting good shots against a team with solid Halfcourt defense is a problem for this team



I am not sure how that’s gonna get fixed tonight. Someone probably going to need to just go off in 2nd Half — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 24, 2022

I’d go with pound the ball in to Oscar until they can stop him. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) February 24, 2022

Kentucky had an extraordinary performance Saturday vs. Alabama but this is closer to what UK will look like offensively without TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler, especially against a far superior defense. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 24, 2022

Can’t miss open shots tonight….aren’t getting many. — Jortney (@Wildcatty11) February 24, 2022

Down 8 at the half.. manageable. But LSU's defense will make it challenging. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 24, 2022

Bryce Hopkins is doing some good things. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 24, 2022

Tell ya what…regardless of who’s on the floor or what the score is, this team fights. That’s enough to behind them win or lose. — Bryan Kennedy (@BKennedyTV) February 24, 2022

Dare I say, The Bryce Hopkins Game? — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 24, 2022

THEY ARE SO HAPPY FOR HOPKINS



IDC WHAT HAPPENS I LOVE THIS TEAM — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) February 24, 2022

BRYCE HOPKINS — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) February 24, 2022

Do you think Jacob Toppin is happy for his teammate Bryce Hopkins? pic.twitter.com/uhFntG0Pxg — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) February 24, 2022

Make free throws and win this game. Decent chance the Cats will be shooting quite a few of them. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 24, 2022

Will Wade to his assistants pic.twitter.com/KEd2U9BXaf — Colton Covington (@C_Cov_) February 24, 2022

Oscar is just unreal — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 24, 2022

This program gives its beloved teams nicknames.



For your consideration: The Unflappables. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 24, 2022

That is a clean block — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 24, 2022

When Grady shoots that floater he either makes it or it works as a lob for Oscar. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) February 24, 2022

The thing about Kellan Grady is he’s gonna get you 3 points — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) February 24, 2022

Two big time Kellan Grady drives right there — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 24, 2022

Toppin due a banked 3 every game now !! — ©hief 〽️eteorologist (@Dthixton10) February 24, 2022

We could all use a friend to support us like Jacob Toppin does Bryce Hopkins. The best. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) February 24, 2022

How do we rank Kentucky's most impressive wins of the season? To me, the top four in some order are:



at Kansas by 18 (full strength)

vs. Tennessee by 28 (full strength)

vs. Alabama (down 13, won by 9 without two starters)

vs. LSU (down 11, up by 15 late without two starters) — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 24, 2022

Cats show their depth and take our the 2nd half vs LSU. This game is toast! Congrats to coach Cal and BBN. — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) February 24, 2022

The final three minute collapse by Kentucky is us seeing the absence of TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 24, 2022

Good job without Wheeler and Washington, guys, but yeah ... gonna need them at Bud Walton Arena. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 24, 2022

This team so impressive — Colton Covington (@C_Cov_) February 24, 2022

Very special team. Calipari deserves a ton of credit. What he and his guys have done the last two games in the last 25 minutes or so is pretty impressive. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 24, 2022

Got the win pic.twitter.com/6kxXMWDytD — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 24, 2022

