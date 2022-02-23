Oscar Tshiebwe among 3 Wildcats in ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country and are legitimate contenders for the National Championship as we get closer to March.

As we come down the stretch of the regular season, the Cats continue to have some players popping up in ESPN’s latest mock draft.

Shaedon Sharpe is the first name on the boards for the Cats as he is projected to be the eighth-overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs.

TyTy Washington is the next player to come off the board and Kentucky’s second top 10 pick, going 10th overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

So far this season, Oscar Tshiebwe has not been very high on mock drafts and in some cases, he hasn’t appeared in them at all.

However, in the latest update from ESPN, Tshiebwe is rising up the charts as he is now projected to be the 43rd-overall pick going to the Charlotte Hornets.

Jonathan Givony highlighted Tshiebwe in the mock draft and noted that he has changed the narrative of his pro potential.

While undersized for a center at 6-foot-8 without shoes, Tshiebwe’s exceptional wingspan (7-foot-4) and chiseled frame allows him to play much bigger than his height. While unconventional, and perhaps not as modern a big man as NBA teams tend to prefer recently, Tshiebwe has done a great job of changing the narrative around his pro prospects by sheer will, productivity, and most importantly, impacting winning.

Sharpe, Washington, and Tshiebwe are the only three Wildcats projected to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft.

New scouting report on Oscar Tshiebwe on ESPN today. The 6'9 Congolese center is posting historic rebounding numbers, anchoring a stout Kentucky defense and showing signs of a much improved offensive game. https://t.co/WhEhDF7fGY pic.twitter.com/LHjSC6fOXP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 23, 2022

With Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz’ college eligibility being up after this season, that leaves Sahvir Wheeler, Keion Brooks Jr., Jacob Toppin, Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins, Lance Ware, Dontaie Allen and CJ Fredrick being projected to go undrafted with college eligibility remaining.

