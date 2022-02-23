Kentucky vs. LSU game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers tonight at 9 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or with a free trial of fuboTV.

After an inspiring comeback against Alabama this past Saturday, the Cats look to get revenge against the Tigers after narrowly losing to them on the road earlier this season.

We finally saw the “Grady game” against Bama this past weekend. He was electric, going 7/9 from beyond the arc while scoring 25 points to lead the Cats to a win over the 25th-ranked Tide.

There’s still no official word on TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler, but they didn’t practice on Monday, so it’s not a great sign they’ll play. However, it’s better to let them rest before tournament time, and we saw this team step up big in their absence on Saturday.

LSU has been average at best since their win against Kentucky, going 6-7 during that period, partly due to injuries. With that said, they’re still 19-8 on the season and an NCAA Tournament team looking to bolster their resume tonight against the shorthanded Cats.

It should be a good one. Check out some of these pregame reads to get hyped for the action.

Let’s get this party started.

Go Cats!!!