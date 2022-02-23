Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky-LSU Rematch Edition

It’s time for a rematch between the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers.

The Wildcats will look to gain revenge on the Tigers from the two teams’ matchup earlier this season when they met in Baton Rouge, a matchup the Tigers won 65-60 back on Jan. 4.

In that game, Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington both went out with leg injuries and Kentucky struggled mightily down the stretch, especially offensively.

This time around, Kentucky may be in the same boat except they’re a little more prepared. The status of Wheeler and Washington going into the game isn’t certain, but Kentucky seems more equipped to play without those guys now than they did back on Jan. 4.

And this game being in Rupp Arena should make a difference too instead of a packed house at LSU where fans were amped up with the naming of the court after legendary coach Dale Brown.

Make no mistake, Kentucky will have its hands full against an LSU squad among the best in the country, especially if they have to go without two of their top guards, but the Cats will surely have revenge on their mind when they face off against the Tigers tonight.

It’ll be a late tip off tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, so rest up and get ready!

Tweet of the Day

The latest #Power36 from @TheAndyKatz!



1. Gonzaga

2. Kentucky

3. Arizona

4. Kansas

5. Purdue

6. Illinois

7. Auburn

8. Duke

9. Villanova

10. Texas Tech

11-36. https://t.co/82Tw0bvXnj pic.twitter.com/jhC7icE5IR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 22, 2022

Andy Katz still really likes Kentucky.

