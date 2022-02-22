Denver Nuggets set to sign DeMarcus Cousins for remainder of season

The Denver Nuggets need competent big man behind MVP Nikola Jokić, and they’re going to get it by adding former Kentucky Wildcats center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins was on a 10-day contract with the Nuggets and had already played in 17 games prior to his time in Denver. He had totaled eight games with the Nuggets, averaging 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The former Wildcat was once hailed as a top-three center in the NBA.

However, several crippling injuries from a torn Achilles to a torn quad to even a torn ACL have stunted the big man’s career. This will be the start of what will hopefully be a major comeback.

That said, the first report of this came from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign center DeMarcus Cousins to a rest-of-season contract in the coming days. Cousins’ final 10-day expired over the weekend. He’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds with Denver, where he’s reunited with Michael Malone. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2022

Cousins started his career and ascended into stardom with the Sacramento Kings.

Cousins averaged 26.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game at his peak. After the Kings traded him to New Orleans to be paired with star center Anthony Davis, the injuries started to set in.

Cousins signed with the Warriors superteam following his stint with the Pelicans, but a torn quad saw him miss the playoffs and ultimately wasn’t able to re-sign with Golden State. He then headed to Los Angeles and tore that ACL prior to the season’s commencement.

It’s been a tough last few seasons for Cousins who is clearly just trying to get minutes on a contending team. Hopefully, Denver, a team currently sitting in 5th place in the Western Conference, will be that place for him to put it all together.

The Nuggets took a chance on the big man, and let’s hope he can reward them for it.

