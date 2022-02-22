Kentucky now the favorite to win SEC Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are putting together an outstanding season and look every bit like a national title contender when everyone is healthy.

As of right now, they sit with a 22-5 overall record with an 11-3 record in the SEC, which places them as the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament.

The Cats are currently one game back of Auburn for first place and have a one-game lead over both Arkansas and Tennessee for the No. 2 seed.

Despite not being in first place in the SEC, the Cats are still the favorite to win the SEC Tournament that is taking place in Tampa this season.

According to Circa Sports, the Cats have the best odds at +185 of winning their 34th SEC Tournament. Auburn is right behind them at +200 odds and Tennessee is in third at +450 odds.

Here is the full list of SEC Tournament odds from Circa Sports.

