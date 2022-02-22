Tuesday Headlines: Next Offensive Coordinator Edition

Not-so-good news broke Monday that Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Liam Coen is officially leaving to re-join the Los Angeles Rams as their offensive coordinator.

After leaving the Rams in 2020 where he was the quarterbacks coach, Coen joined Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops to take over offensive play-calling duties, as well as becoming the quarterbacks coach.

The Wildcats saw their most efficient passing game in quite some time with Coen calling the plays and his relationship with rising star quarterback Will Levis was quite fluid.

As UK starts to look for a new Offensive Coordinator, I am hearing it’s a “wide search” and “most of the names people are talking about are not names being considered”



I think Stoops is going to be as creative as he was when he hired Coen. I also think hire likely will be young — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 22, 2022

Levis and several key pieces elected to forgo the NFL Draft this spring and instead return for one more year at Kentucky. Some of their decisions were likely based on Coen still calling plays for the Wildcats.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case this fall. Coen was with Kentucky for just one season before the news of him returning to the Rams broke. Now, the Wildcats will begin their search for his replacement.

So... who will that person be?

The one OC name I have heard as a serious candidate is a NFL position coach not with the Rams/Bengals and someone I personally had never heard of (which admittedly isn’t shocking)



So I think Stoops could go lots of different ways — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 22, 2022

Scott Woodward, Kentucky’s wide receivers coach, makes a ton of sense. He knows the program better than any other candidate and already has excellent relationships with Kentucky’s players. He’s also a person Stoops can clearly trust.

However, there are a few other names floating around that could land in Lexington. Bush Hamdan, Brian Brohm, Spencer Whipple and Major Applewhite are just a few.

Regardless of who Kentucky chooses, fans should be confident that Stoops will make a quality hire. After all, he’s done a pretty exceptional job in regards to implementing key coaches across his entire staff.

Tweet of the Day

Introducing our first ever collab with @TWIX! Chocolatey, caramelly, crunchy goodness combined with your favorite doughnut—everything you love, inside & out!



Available through 3/6 at participating locations!



Find more info here: https://t.co/pAWZcztRhI pic.twitter.com/daiBNntkEi — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 21, 2022

Yum.

Headlines

Tshiebwe could earn “multimillion-dollar (NIL) deal” - Kentucky Sports Radio

Could this keep him at Kentucky for another year?

Impact Analysis: Liam Coen to the Rams - Cats Illustrated

Not the best way to start your Monday.

The latest on Washington and Wheeler injuries - Kentucky Sports Radio

Their status is up in the air for Wednesday night.

Gonzaga Bulldogs unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 - ESPN

Kentucky falls to No. 6.

UK is the betting favorite to win the SEC Tournament - Kentucky Sports Radio

No one wants a piece of the Wildcats.

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of Wolverines’ regular season - ESPN

Why does this feel like a minor suspension?

Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby win - Kentucky Sports Radio

Bob Baffert is also suspended.

Goran Dragic joining Brooklyn Nets for rest of season - ESPN

The Super Teams continue to grow.