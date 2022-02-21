TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler miss practice on Monday

The Kentucky Wildcats are set for a big week of SEC matchups, and they’ll hopefully have one, if not both of Sahvir Wheeler and/or TyTy Washington back for them.

On Wednesday, Kentucky will host LSU in hopes of getting revenge on the Tigers after their narrow win in Baton Rouge, a game that saw Wheeler and Washington miss parts of the game due to injury.

Then on Saturday, the Cats face one of their toughest tests of the season when they take on the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. That’s the game the Wildcats really need both of Washington and Wheeler back to feel good about their chances of winning in that environment.

Unfortunately, Washington and Wheeler were both unable to practice Monday, according to head coach John Calipari.

Cal on radio show said Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, Jr., did not practice today. Both are still listed "day to day," he said. Cal said he did not know if either or both will play against LSU on Wednesday. — Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) February 21, 2022

The Cats will have a tough time just going 1-1 this week if Wheeler and Washington miss both games. They’ll need more Herculean efforts from guys like Kellan Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe just to take down the Tigers inside Rupp Arena, while Arkansas has already beaten then-No. 1 Auburn at Bud Walton Arena.

Here’s to hoping at least one of them is able to go Wednesday when Kentucky looks to keep its unbeaten home record going.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.