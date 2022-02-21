College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats went 1-1 this week after their loss to Tennessee, followed by one of their most impressive wins of the season over Alabama on Saturday.
The Cats were without both TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler against the Tide, and after falling behind by 13, made an inspired comeback to win it 90-81.
This week, No. 2 Auburn dropped a game on the road against a struggling Florida team but only dropped one spot to No. 3. Kentucky lost a road game against a ranked opponent without their best guard and won on Saturday without both point guards and dropped two spots to No. 6 in the AP Poll.
Gonzaga is still the No. 1 team in both polls, but the Cats didn’t drop in the coaches poll as they still sit at No. 3.
This week they will have a chance for two big wins as they will be at home against LSU on Wednesday night before making the trip to face a surging Arkansas team on Saturday in another hostile environment.
AP Poll Top 25
6) Kentucky Wildcats
9) Texas Tech Red Raiders
10) Baylor Bears
11) Providence Friars
12) UCLA Bruins
14) Houston Cougars
16) USC Trojans
19) Murray State Racers
20) Texas Longhorns
22) Ohio State Buckeyes
23) Saint Mary’s Gaels
25) Iowa Hawkeyes
Coaches Poll Top 25
1) Gonzaga
2) Arizona
3) Kentucky
4) Auburn
5) Kansas
6) Duke
7) Purdue
8) Villanova
9) Texas Tech
10) Providence
11) Baylor
12) Wisconsin
13) UCLA
14) Illinois
15) Houston
16) USC
17) Tennessee
18) Arkansas
19) Ohio State
20) UConn
21) Murray State
22) Texas
23) Saint Mary’s
24) Michigan State
25) Alabama
The Cats remain the same in the NET as they still sit at No. 3 behind just Gonzaga and Arizona. LSU is No. 16, and Arkansas is No. 23.
Kentucky moved up in the KenPom rankings as they now sit at No. 2 with Gonzaga at No. 1. They hold the No. 3 offense and No. 22 defense. LSU is No. 17 and Arkansas is No. 19.
In the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings, Kentucky remained at No. 2 with Andy Katz noting that, “The Wildcats didn’t have their starting backcourt and still beat Alabama.” Arkansas sits at No. 14 and LSU is not in the rankings.
Kentucky took a big drop in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 as they dropped from No. 3 down to No. 7. Arkansas is No. 19 and LSU is not in the rankings.
In ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams, the Cats dropped from No. 2 down to No. 5. LSU is not in the ranking and Arkansas is considered “in the waiting room.”
So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!
