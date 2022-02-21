College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats went 1-1 this week after their loss to Tennessee, followed by one of their most impressive wins of the season over Alabama on Saturday.

The Cats were without both TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler against the Tide, and after falling behind by 13, made an inspired comeback to win it 90-81.

This week, No. 2 Auburn dropped a game on the road against a struggling Florida team but only dropped one spot to No. 3. Kentucky lost a road game against a ranked opponent without their best guard and won on Saturday without both point guards and dropped two spots to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

Gonzaga is still the No. 1 team in both polls, but the Cats didn’t drop in the coaches poll as they still sit at No. 3.

This week they will have a chance for two big wins as they will be at home against LSU on Wednesday night before making the trip to face a surging Arkansas team on Saturday in another hostile environment.

1) Gonzaga Bulldogs

2) Arizona Wildcats

3) Auburn Tigers

4) Purdue Boilermakers

5) Kansas Jayhawks

6) Kentucky Wildcats

7) Duke Blue Devils

8) Villanova Wildcats

9) Texas Tech Red Raiders

10) Baylor Bears

11) Providence Friars

12) UCLA Bruins

13) Wisconsin Badgers

14) Houston Cougars

15) Illinois Fighting Illini

16) USC Trojans

17) Tennessee Volunteers

18) Arkansas Razorbacks

19) Murray State Racers

20) Texas Longhorns

21) Connecticut Huskies

22) Ohio State Buckeyes

23) Saint Mary’s Gaels

24) Alabama Crimson Tide

25) Iowa Hawkeyes

1) Gonzaga

2) Arizona

3) Kentucky

4) Auburn

5) Kansas

6) Duke

7) Purdue

8) Villanova

9) Texas Tech

10) Providence

11) Baylor

12) Wisconsin

13) UCLA

14) Illinois

15) Houston

16) USC

17) Tennessee

18) Arkansas

19) Ohio State

20) UConn

21) Murray State

22) Texas

23) Saint Mary’s

24) Michigan State

25) Alabama

The Cats remain the same in the NET as they still sit at No. 3 behind just Gonzaga and Arizona. LSU is No. 16, and Arkansas is No. 23.

Kentucky moved up in the KenPom rankings as they now sit at No. 2 with Gonzaga at No. 1. They hold the No. 3 offense and No. 22 defense. LSU is No. 17 and Arkansas is No. 19.

In the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings, Kentucky remained at No. 2 with Andy Katz noting that, “The Wildcats didn’t have their starting backcourt and still beat Alabama.” Arkansas sits at No. 14 and LSU is not in the rankings.

Kentucky took a big drop in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 as they dropped from No. 3 down to No. 7. Arkansas is No. 19 and LSU is not in the rankings.

In ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams, the Cats dropped from No. 2 down to No. 5. LSU is not in the ranking and Arkansas is considered “in the waiting room.”

So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!