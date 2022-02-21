Monday Headlines: Success on the Diamond Edition

No matter which of the two teams you’re watching, the Kentucky Wildcats have owned the diamond to start 2022. Kentucky Softball is running over their competition with a 9-1 record while Kentucky Baseball opened their season with a 3-0 series sweep.

The Baseball Wildcats offense scored 31 runs in their sweep of Jacksonville State University over the weekend. Their pitching core was also in sync, only giving up 10 runs total over the three games. To be fair, Jacksonville State was below .500 last season. However, a great start nonetheless for the Wildcats.

On the other diamond, the Lady Wildcats continue to roll. After starting their season 4-1, they’ve now won five more consecutively as they climb the Top-25 rankings. They’re averaging more than 10 runs per game during their winning streak while surrendering only 2.6 runs per contest over five games. They’re currently ranked No. 16 with clutch wins over No. 24 Liberty and No. 11 Arizona.

It’s certainly early in the season for both teams and especially for Kentucky Baseball. But these two teams can only beat the opponents in front of them and aside from just one game from their combined schedules, they’re doing just that.

Tweet of the day

Headlines

