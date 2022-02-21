John Calipari used a Nick Saban speech to inspire Wildcats against Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats got a massive win on Saturday over the Alabama Crimson Tide with both TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler out due to injuries.

After the game, John Calipari told the media that he used a speech from Alabama head football coach Nick Saban to motivate the Cats leading up to the game.

Calipari said the tape was Saban “talking about being ready for opportunity” and with their two leading guards out, it was an opportunity for others to step up.

That is exactly what the team did as Jacob Toppin, Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz, Keion Brooks, and Oscar Tshiebwe all played at least 36 minutes to power the Cats to the 90-81 victory.

Grady led the way as he drilled 7/9 threes and posted 25 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal.

Tshiebwe did what we have seen him do all season as he posted 21 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a block.

Brooks was a beast from mid-range as he racked up 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Toppin continued his impressive play giving the Cats 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

It was an impressive performance by the shorthanded Cats in Rupp Arena and Alabama’s own Nick Saban was a motivational part of the win on Saturday.

