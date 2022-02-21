Liam Coen to be Rams’ next offensive coordinator

Mark Stoops new that he had to change his offensive philosophy if he was going to take the Kentucky Wildcats to the next level.

In order to do that he went and hired Liam Coen from the Los Angeles Rams to bring a new brand of football to Lexington.

Unfortunately, Stoops is now looking for the next guy that can continue to transform the Cats’ offense as Coen has decided to become the new offensive coordinator for the Rams. NFL reporter Albert Breer broke the news first.

The previous Rams OC was hired as the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, and right away, Coen was named as one of the leading candidates to get the job.

In his one season in Lexington, Coen brought excitement and an offense that included a lot more passing and down the field plays than we had seen in years past.

Coen’s offense averaged 32.3 points per game, 199.5 rushing yards, 225.6 passing yards, and 425.2 total yards per game.

I think it is safe to say that the Coen experience was a success and that Stoops’ next hire will be someone that will continue to have this type of offense instead of going back to a limited passing attack.

We should all wish Coen nothing but the best as he heads back to the Rams and will without a doubt be a head coach sooner rather than later.