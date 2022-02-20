Oscar Tshiebwe now eligible for NIL deals

NIL has been a game-changer within college athletics, but not everyone has been able to take advantage of it.

Among the student-athletes unable to take part in many NIL deals thus far is Kentucky Wildcats center Oscar Tshiebwe.

To this point, Tshiebwe wasn’t allowed to participate in these deals because of his visa status. His student visa that restricts his ability to work, though he’s been allowed to make Cameo videos for fans because it doesn’t meet the criteria of work as defined by visa restrictions.

Thankfully, it appears the visa restrictions are no longer an issue, as Tshiebwe has announced on Twitter that he’s open for business.

Excited to announce I am open for business BBN. I am happy to join @TheFamilie_. For all business inquiries please contact oscar@thefamilie.com pic.twitter.com/m1vtW7ulyx — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) February 20, 2022

You can actually see a guesstimate of Tshiebwe’s NIL value at On3, which is currently at $61,000 total. That includes a $548 valuation for Instagram posts, $103 for TikTok posts, and $268 for Twitter posts.

Here are Tshiebwe’s social media pages you can follow.

This seemingly means Tshiebwe can start raking in the kind of NIL money it would take to convince him to return to Kentucky for his senior season and still bring in the kind of cash he’d get as a second-round pick in the NBA Draft or with an overseas contract.

It also sounds like Tshiebwe now has the same agent as Machine Gun Kelly!?

I am not a Machine Gun Kelly.



(They have the same agent now.) https://t.co/Rmm831UeUH — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 20, 2022

Saying that, here’s to hoping he continues his dominant play, wins National Player of the Year awards, leads Kentucky to a championship, and manages to sneak into the first round of this year’s draft. That sounds like the perfect storybook ending to me.

A Sea of Blue has the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, GO CATS!!!