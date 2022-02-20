Sunday Headlines: Best Shooting Big Man in NBA History

History was made on Saturday night at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Former Kentucky Wildcats star Karl-Anthony Towns took the Three Point Contest crown and set a record while doing so.

Karl Towns wins the Three Point contest with a record!!!! pic.twitter.com/2jaG2VC2xU — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 20, 2022

Towns hit a record 29 threes in the final round to win the contest, finishing atop fellow contestants CJ McCollum, Desmond Bane, Fred VanVleet, Luke Kennard, Patty Mills, Trae Young and Zach LaVine.

The record he broke was ironically held by his former Kentucky teammate, Devin Booker, who hit 28 threes in the final round during the 2018 three point shooting contest. Towns was the lone big man in the field and had the longest odds to win at 12-1.

For reference, Towns winning the three point contest was a bigger upset than the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 of this year’s NFL season.

The former No. 1 overall pick is in the third year of a Super Max deal with the Timberwolves. Three quarters of the way through the season, Minnesota is currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The franchise hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018, but appear to have a competent team built around Towns and rising star Anthony Edwards.

Best shooting big man ever. @KarlTowns — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) February 20, 2022

