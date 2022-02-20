SEC standings update

Following a loss in Knoxville on Tuesday night, Kentucky came into Saturday afternoon tied with the Vols for second place in the SEC, behind Auburn.

After a day of college basketball turmoil, Kentucky now sits just one game behind Auburn for position atop the SEC. Let’s recap.

The Kentucky Wildcats needed a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep their hopes of a potential regular-season crown alive, as well as keep their NCAA Tournament seeding hovering around the 1-2 line.

Without TyTy Washington or Sahvir Wheeler, that looked a little complex, and for the first 15 minutes of the first half, it seemed as if the ‘Cats were dead-to-rights without their starting backcourt.

Kentucky flipped a switch and ignited an offensive firestorm upon Alabama, blasting the Tide for 90 points while missing the SEC leader in assists and a future top-10 draft pick.

Following the Wildcats’ win over the Tide, things were getting spicy in Gainesville. Auburn and the Gators were going back and forth all game long, a game that Florida needed desperately for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Florida knocked off the Tigers, Auburn’s second conference loss this season.

Following the Gators’ upset of the No. 2 ranked Tigers, Arkansas and Tennessee were going at it In Bud Walton Arena, a place Kentucky travels to next Saturday. There, Tennessee was looking to keep tied with the Wildcats for second place in the conference and bump the Razorbacks to fourth in the SEC standings.

In what can only be described as “technically” a basketball game, Arkansas bested Tennessee in a 58-48 slugfest that saw Tennessee offer very little of the offense that we witnessed on Tuesday night against Kentucky in Thompson-Boling. Arkansas now has possession of third place in the SEC with Kentucky coming to town on Saturday.

Auburn still has a road game left at Tennessee, and the Vols have not lost at home yet this season.

Kentucky still has road games at Arkansas and at Florida.

If Kentucky can sweep both games next week (LSU, @Arkansas) and Tennessee can pull the upset over the Tigers next Saturday, we could have a tie atop the SEC standings by the end of next Saturday.

With four games left, here are the current SEC standings: