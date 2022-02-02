Ice storm may impact Kentucky vs. Alabama matchup

A 20-point effort from Keion Brooks Jr. allowed the Kentucky Wildcats to down the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night.

Thought it was more of a struggle than expected, the Cats should keep their hot streak alive Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide, if they have the kind of performance we saw at Kansas, that is. Tip-off for the game to be played down south was 8 pm ET.

However, an ice storm that’s causing winter weather warnings all across Kentucky and further north might leave the Cats at home.

Calipari isn’t sure if they’ll be able to travel Friday, so they were reportedly thinking of leaving on Thursday, but that may even be too late as the temperature drop could cause slick conditions to already surface.

“We’re not going to be able...we were thinking of leaving tomorrow if we could get out, but we’re not going to be able to,” Calipari said after the Wildcats’ 77-70 win over Vanderbilt.

“We’re hoping the ice will subside, and we can get out on Friday, but we may not be able to get out on Friday, so we’re just going to follow the weather.

“But we’re not going to put ourselves in any tough position travel-wise.”

This would be a bummer for a team that’s won three straight and is playing well against SEC competition. Similarly, it would give the Cats another chance to take on a high-level opponent, as Alabama is coming off a recent home win over Baylor.

Lexington is expecting at least a third of an inch of ice, which may be too much to get out on the road in. The most the area could get is three-quarters of an inch which would almost certainly keep the team in the Blue Grass State.

Hopefully, it isn’t as bad as they think, but the quick drop in temperature mixed with the hefty amounts of rain doesn’t bode well for Kentucky making the trip.