Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Vanderbilt

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cats remain undefeated at home this season.

By Adam Haste
Vanderbilt v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It was a sluggish start for the Cats after their blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks as they trailed the Commodores 6-5 at the first media timeout.

However, they would eventually start to get it rolling behind the performances of Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady, who combined for 23 points in the half.

With just under 4 minutes to go in the half, a three by Mintz gave the Cats their first double-digit lead at 32-20.

That lead would grow to as much as 16, but Vanderbilt would make a couple threes to close out the half as Kentucky led it 41-31 at the break.

The second half was not a good start for the Cats or the officials as they prevented any flow to this game and the Commodores stormed back to make it 44-43 at the first media timeout.

The Cats then started to find their rhythm as they went on a 10-3 run to go up 54-46 at the under 12 media timeout.

The officials continued to have an absolutely brutal night down the stretch of this one but the Cats were able to overcome the adversity and come away with the 77-70 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

