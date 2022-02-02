Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
It was a sluggish start for the Cats after their blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks as they trailed the Commodores 6-5 at the first media timeout.
However, they would eventually start to get it rolling behind the performances of Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady, who combined for 23 points in the half.
With just under 4 minutes to go in the half, a three by Mintz gave the Cats their first double-digit lead at 32-20.
That lead would grow to as much as 16, but Vanderbilt would make a couple threes to close out the half as Kentucky led it 41-31 at the break.
The second half was not a good start for the Cats or the officials as they prevented any flow to this game and the Commodores stormed back to make it 44-43 at the first media timeout.
The Cats then started to find their rhythm as they went on a 10-3 run to go up 54-46 at the under 12 media timeout.
The officials continued to have an absolutely brutal night down the stretch of this one but the Cats were able to overcome the adversity and come away with the 77-70 win.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:
Our 5️⃣ to start. pic.twitter.com/bxiPidGtEU— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 2, 2022
Slow start for the Cats, who are 2-for-8 from the floor.— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 3, 2022
First TV timeout: Vandy 6, Kentucky 5
Mintz THREE AND ONE!— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 3, 2022
@deemintz1 pic.twitter.com/10uLWHsqwx
Cal gets a technical foul during the TV timeout! He was going off over the foul on Oscar— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 3, 2022
Plot twist….. Cal gets another technical and gets ejected….— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 3, 2022
Assistants play Sharpe
Have come to really appreciate how Grady seems to never, ever take a shot when he's not in rhythm. That takes a lot of discipline.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 3, 2022
How does Jacob Toppin do what Jacob Toppin does?— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 3, 2022
Hey Siri, play this on repeat pic.twitter.com/PadB1EQmKi— BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 3, 2022
Man, Cal is not giving up on the physical play by Vandy on screens. forced a turnover there and still arguing with ref even when UK got ball— Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 3, 2022
Basketball is fun.— Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) February 3, 2022
Mintz telling Calipari that Sharpe isn’t taking my minutes— Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 3, 2022
Guard Pippen— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 3, 2022
Otherwise solid first half
Vandy might be the worst team in the country if they didn’t have SPJ. He’s the entire team— Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 3, 2022
Kellan Grady reminiscent of Malik Monk and Jamal Murray in terms of degree of difficulty on some of these 3s.— Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 3, 2022
Vanderbilt hit a couple of late 3’s, but Kentucky has been methodical and workmanlike in building a double digit halftime lead. They just come at you in waves and eventually overpower.— David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) February 3, 2022
Unknown @SECOfficiating crew trying too hard to make a name for themselves— Jortney (@Wildcatty11) February 3, 2022
Flagrant 1 for being stronger than the other guy lol— Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 3, 2022
This game pic.twitter.com/hoIrV4Z7SZ— ThrowboyTees (@ThrowboyTees) February 3, 2022
This is one of Mintz's best games of the season. They'd be losing if not for him.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 3, 2022
Not the best night from Don Daily's crew.— Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 3, 2022
Refs calling fouls just to prove a point. I wish I had an ego that big.— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 3, 2022
This is getting ridiculous for *checks notes* no reason.— Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) February 3, 2022
Mintz #BBN pic.twitter.com/Pa2T8cJQdF— Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) February 3, 2022
Davion MINTZ to the rescue again.— John Huang (@KYHuangs) February 3, 2022
Oscar Tshiebwe records yet another double double— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 3, 2022
Are you serious. Pippin pushed TF off— Blue2Bone (@Blue2bone) February 3, 2022
Possibly the worst call I have ever seen. https://t.co/AfblivDvAP— Brandon Patterson (@brandonpatt) February 3, 2022
THIS was called a foul on TyTy Washington— Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) February 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/MZYkqKFECa
Hard to imagine Tshiebwe, Wheeler, and Washington struggling more on the same night. Mintz, Brooks saved UK tonight. Brooks' second straight 20+ gm. Is he turning the corner?— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 3, 2022
Trying to figure out how many fouls have been called in Kentucky-Vandy. pic.twitter.com/vnNbrHQ6d2— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 3, 2022
That Vanderbilt timeout with 17 seconds felt personal. Let everyone go home.— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 3, 2022
Pretty sure Cal didn't even give him a wave. My man bolted to the locker room. https://t.co/afDiyZAzcb— Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 3, 2022
Got the win. Trip to Tuscaloosa Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BufCGuuu5r— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 3, 2022
