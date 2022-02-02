Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It was a sluggish start for the Cats after their blowout win over the Kansas Jayhawks as they trailed the Commodores 6-5 at the first media timeout.

However, they would eventually start to get it rolling behind the performances of Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady, who combined for 23 points in the half.

With just under 4 minutes to go in the half, a three by Mintz gave the Cats their first double-digit lead at 32-20.

That lead would grow to as much as 16, but Vanderbilt would make a couple threes to close out the half as Kentucky led it 41-31 at the break.

The second half was not a good start for the Cats or the officials as they prevented any flow to this game and the Commodores stormed back to make it 44-43 at the first media timeout.

The Cats then started to find their rhythm as they went on a 10-3 run to go up 54-46 at the under 12 media timeout.

The officials continued to have an absolutely brutal night down the stretch of this one but the Cats were able to overcome the adversity and come away with the 77-70 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Slow start for the Cats, who are 2-for-8 from the floor.



First TV timeout: Vandy 6, Kentucky 5 — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 3, 2022

Cal gets a technical foul during the TV timeout! He was going off over the foul on Oscar — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 3, 2022

Plot twist….. Cal gets another technical and gets ejected….



Assistants play Sharpe — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 3, 2022

Have come to really appreciate how Grady seems to never, ever take a shot when he's not in rhythm. That takes a lot of discipline. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 3, 2022

How does Jacob Toppin do what Jacob Toppin does? — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 3, 2022

Hey Siri, play this on repeat pic.twitter.com/PadB1EQmKi — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) February 3, 2022

Man, Cal is not giving up on the physical play by Vandy on screens. forced a turnover there and still arguing with ref even when UK got ball — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 3, 2022

Basketball is fun. — Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) February 3, 2022

Mintz telling Calipari that Sharpe isn’t taking my minutes — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 3, 2022

Guard Pippen



Otherwise solid first half — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 3, 2022

Vandy might be the worst team in the country if they didn’t have SPJ. He’s the entire team — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 3, 2022

Kellan Grady reminiscent of Malik Monk and Jamal Murray in terms of degree of difficulty on some of these 3s. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 3, 2022

Vanderbilt hit a couple of late 3’s, but Kentucky has been methodical and workmanlike in building a double digit halftime lead. They just come at you in waves and eventually overpower. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) February 3, 2022

Unknown @SECOfficiating crew trying too hard to make a name for themselves — Jortney (@Wildcatty11) February 3, 2022

Flagrant 1 for being stronger than the other guy lol — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 3, 2022

This is one of Mintz's best games of the season. They'd be losing if not for him. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 3, 2022

Not the best night from Don Daily's crew. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 3, 2022

Refs calling fouls just to prove a point. I wish I had an ego that big. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 3, 2022

This is getting ridiculous for *checks notes* no reason. — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) February 3, 2022

Davion MINTZ to the rescue again. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) February 3, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe records yet another double double — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 3, 2022

Are you serious. Pippin pushed TF off — Blue2Bone (@Blue2bone) February 3, 2022

Possibly the worst call I have ever seen. https://t.co/AfblivDvAP — Brandon Patterson (@brandonpatt) February 3, 2022

THIS was called a foul on TyTy Washington

pic.twitter.com/MZYkqKFECa — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) February 3, 2022

Hard to imagine Tshiebwe, Wheeler, and Washington struggling more on the same night. Mintz, Brooks saved UK tonight. Brooks' second straight 20+ gm. Is he turning the corner? — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 3, 2022

Trying to figure out how many fouls have been called in Kentucky-Vandy. pic.twitter.com/vnNbrHQ6d2 — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 3, 2022

That Vanderbilt timeout with 17 seconds felt personal. Let everyone go home. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 3, 2022

Pretty sure Cal didn't even give him a wave. My man bolted to the locker room. https://t.co/afDiyZAzcb — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 3, 2022

Got the win. Trip to Tuscaloosa Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BufCGuuu5r — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 3, 2022

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!