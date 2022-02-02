Jovon Bouknight to Marshall, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats will be losing another staff member this offseason, as Jovon Bouknight will be leaving the program to become the new wide receivers coach at Marshall.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3.

Marshall is expected to hire Kentucky’s Jovon Bouknight as wide receivers coach, sources tell @on3sports.



Bouknight, a former All-American wide receiver at Wyoming, has been at Kentucky the last two years. Was previously the receivers coach at Oregon.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 2, 2022

After being brought in from Oregon to fill the wide receivers coaching position, Bouknight was demoted this past season after being arrested in May on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of an open container, and also speeding 26 mph over the speed limit.

Bouknight later pleaded guilty to the possession of the open container and speeding charges, while the DUI charge was later dismissed for refusing to submit to a sobriety test.

Ultimately, Bouknight was replaced by Scott Woodward, who joined the Kentucky staff this past season. A friend of Liam Coen, Woodward was brought in from Pittsburgh and took over the wideout room during the summer.

For Kentucky, the wide receivers coach has been one of the only coaching positions that Mark Stoops has struggled to find. With a ton of young talent in the room currently, the development they receive will be a huge part of the trajectory of the program as they try to take the next step in the coming seasons.