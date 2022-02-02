Kentucky basketball’s projected final regular-season record

The Kentucky Wildcats are riding high after Saturday’s beatdown of the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks in their own building. It also served as a dramatic shift in the outlook for the remainder of the season.

After all, at Kansas was far and away the toughest test Kentucky had for the rest of the regular season, which is hitting the final stretch now that February is here.

Before Saturday, Kentucky was projected to finish somewhere in the 23-8 range.

Now, both KenPom and Barttorvik are both projecting Kentucky to finish regular-season play at 25-6. They also project the Wildcats to be favored in each of their remaining 10 games.

The trickiest one could actually be this Saturday at Alabama, a game the Cats are given a 61% chance to win by KenPom and a 62% by Barttorvik.

Both services actually project at Tennessee on February 15th to be the toughest game, as KenPom gives Kentucky just a 54% chance of winning, while Barttorvik has it at 52%.

Obviously, Kentucky put a historic beatdown on Tennessee the first time around, so the Cats will have all the confidence in the world they can go into Knoxville and win going away.

Other notable remaining games include the home matchup with Alabama (2/19), the rematch with LSU (2/23), at Arkansas (2/26), and the regular-season finale at Florida (3/5).

So, when it’s all said and done, what will Kentucky’s final regular-season record be? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

