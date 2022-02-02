Wednesday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday Edition

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team this week after their dominating win at Kansas last Saturday. They were catapulted to No. 5 in the Associated Press rankings and have an excellent chance to sustain that momentum.

This week’s slate starts with a home matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores before Kentucky travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for a road game at the Alabama Crimson Tide. While Alabama could very well present a “look ahead” game, the Wildcats would be wise to handle business tonight vs. Vanderbilt.

Despite a 3-5 record in the SEC, the Commodores will come prepared and ready to throw a hefty punch. Almost every team that travels to Rupp Arena considers that game their “super bowl” of the year — and this shouldn’t be any different. Taking an early lead and running away with the contest would be an excellent starting point to the week ahead of Saturday’s game at Alabama.

The Wildcats are favored by -15.5 points with ESPN’s Basketball Power Index giving Kentucky a 95.3% chance of a home victory. Tip-off is set for 7 PM with coverage airing on the SEC Network.

