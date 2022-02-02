Noah Matthews commits to Kentucky

The University of Kentucky football program has been hitting the recruiting trail hard in the state of Delaware.

The Blue Hen State has already produced a commitment for the Cats with 3-star defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye pledging his allegiance to Brad White just a few months ago.

But Durojaiye wasn’t the only Delawarean that was on Kentucky’s big board.

Following his fellow statesmen’s footsteps, 3-star defensive lineman Noah Matthews has also committed to UK. He announced the news today on National Signing Day, as it appears he’ll be the final high school recruit to join the Cats’ 2022 class.

Some big announcements from the seniors of @TheBridgeFB.

Noah Matthews- committed to the @universityofky.

Colin Hastings- committed to @millersvilleu

Wyatt Wright- committed to Butler Community College.

Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/3G6lQdr8Sx — Delmarva Sports Network (@DelmarvaSports) February 2, 2022

Once headed to Weber State — Matthews decommitted from there and ultimately chose Kentucky over Illinois. Former UK assistant Andy Buh took the lead in recruiting Matthews for the Fighting Illini staff.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Matthews must have enjoyed himself and liked what he saw on his official visit to Lexington that took place this past weekend. 247 Sports Composite has Matthews ranked 149th among defensive lineman in 2022.

If you’re keeping track at home — that’s two 3-star defensive lineman committed to play for Mark Stoops — both from Delaware.

Selling the dream of playing in the SEC to mid-level recruits north of Kentucky continues to be a winning formula for Stoops and his staff.

Matthews was selected for the All-State team while being named the 2A Defensive Lineman of the Year. His contributions were a major reason why his Woodbridge Raiders had a phenomenal season going 12-1 overall, the lone loss coming in the state playoffs. I think everyone in the Big Blue Nation will be happy to see Matthews bring his winning ways to Lexington with him.

It’s easy to see why recruits, specifically lineman, are choosing to play for the Kentucky Wildcats after all the success we’ve seen the past several seasons.

UK’s reputation of dominating opponents in the trenches continues to grow year after year.

Welcome to the family, Noah!

And be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get the latest Wildcats news and analysis.