Kentucky rises in updated National Title odds

The Kentucky Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country and a legitimate National Championship contender.

The Cats sit with a 17-4 overall record with none of their losses being lower than Quad I, all being away from Rupp Arena.

In the latest AP Poll, Kentucky jumped all the way up to No. 5 and are now projected to be a 2-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology.

Last Saturday, the Cats went on the road to face the Kansas Jayhawks and absolutely dominated them in Allen Fieldhouse rolling to an 80-62 victory.

We now have updated odd from BetOnline.ag for the favorites to win the National Championship and the Cats have the 2nd best odds (+800) behind only the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Here are the top 10 favorites to cut down the nets this season.

1. Gonzaga (+525)

2. Kentucky (+800)

3. Auburn (+900)

4. Duke (+1100)

5. Purdue (+1100)

6. Kansas (+1200)

7. Baylor (+1200)

8. Arizona (+1400)

9. UCLA (+1600)

10. Villanova (+1800)

You can check out the full list of National Championship odds here.