Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7 pm ET tonight inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network and stream it online with WatchESPN or a free trial of fuboTV.

All of BBN is riding high after the blowout win at Kansas, where we heard the “Go Big Blue” chants with as the Cats laid the smack down on their blue-blooded rival.

Keion Brooks had his best game as a Wildcat with a career-high 27 points. Not to forget, Oscar Tshiebwe added 17 points and 14 rebounds, showing that when those two are on, this team is nearly unbeatable.

Vanderbilt is having another tough year. The Dores are currently sitting at 11-9, and the last time they played Kentucky on their home floor, it wasn’t pretty.

The Cats should be able to take care of business, but a letdown after such a big win at Kansas is possible.

Oh, and could we actually see Shaedon Sharpe suit up tonight?

Get hyped for the action with some of these pregame reads!

Go Cats!!!