Shaedon Sharpe to play vs. Vanderbilt?

It sounds like Shaedon Sharpe may finally suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to KSR’s Ryan Lemond, there’s a “99%” chance Sharpe plays tonight vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It would certainly make sense for this to be the game Sharpe makes his debut in, as tonight’s home game vs. Vanderbilt has a strong argument for the easiest game left on the regular-season schedule.

The question is what kind of role will Sharpe have tonight and going forward if he continues to play since Kentucky is really hitting its stride after last week’s blowout win over the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence.

On the KSR Pregame Show @ryanlemond says from things he is hearing “99% Shaedon Sharpe debuts tonight” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 2, 2022

Sharpe, a mid-year enrollee, was originally the top-ranked recruit in the 2022 class before reclassifying. He’s since been ranked No. 3 overall in the 2021 class, trailing only Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren.

When it was announced that Sharpe would enroll early, the belief was he was still ineligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. However, it has since been revealed that he is eligible for this year’s draft.

Since that news came out, Kentucky and Sharpe’s inner circle have been steadfast that the plan is for Sharpe to remain in Lexington for the 2022-23 college basketball season. He even reportedly turned down $4-5 million to play at Kentucky.

Still, if Sharpe is going to be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft, it’s hard to see him turning that down, so it’s good to see he may suit up after all for the Wildcats before that decision comes later this spring/summer.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!