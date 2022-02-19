Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Crimson Tide

The Kentucky Wildcats have completed the season sweep of the Alabama Crimson Tide with today’s 90-81 win in front of a rocking Rupp Arena crowd.

Just like the first matchup in Tuscaloosa, this one was another dogfight that Kentucky had to fight like crazy to win.

The challenge this time was playing without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington due to injury. Those two were a big reason why Alabama shot just 3/30 from deep in the first matchup.

Without them, Alabama opened this game scorching hot from deep en route to a 46-point first half thanks to 9/22 shooting from deep.

However, the Wildcats answered with their own hot three-point shooting, highlighted by Kellan Grady going 7/9 from deep for the game.

Once Alabama cooled off in the second half, Kentucky was able to build a comfortable lead before coming away with the nine-point win.

The Wildcats remain unbeaten at Rupp this season with upcoming games vs. LSU and Ole Miss to finish out the home schedule.

Box Score

MVP

This was a tough one between Oscar Tshiebwe (21 points and 14 boards) and Kellan Grady (25 points), so I’m giving them Co-MVP honors for this game.

After all, the Wildcats were going to need multiple players having big games to get this win. They got just that from Tshiebwe and Grady, who combined to score more than half of the Wildcats’ point today.

Also, a shoutout to Keion Brooks, who finished with 18 points and eight boards. This was a performance he really needed after struggling recently. He came into this one having scored just 10 points on 2/10 shooting over his past two games.

Great team win all around.

Highlights

