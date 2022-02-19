Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Alabama

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for their second matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Cats were without both of their primary ball handlers as TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler did not play due to injuries.

It was a good start offensively for the Cats but Alabama was shooting and making threes at a high level as the Tide jumped out to an early 17-9 lead.

Kentucky was still having a lot of success on offense despite missing both point guards as a Jacob Toppin dunk cut the lead to 35-28 with just under 8 minutes to go.

With 5:33 left in the half, Calipari took a timeout trailing 41-28 and the Cats then ended the half on a 19-5 run to take a 47-46 lead into halftime.

The second half got off to a great start for the Cats as they led 59-56 at the first media timeout.

The Cats then went on a massive run to push their lead to 74-58 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The Tide were able to make another run at it, but the Cats did exactly what they needed to down the stretch to close this one out.

For now, this is a Quad I win for Kentucky, as Alabama came into the game ranked No. 22 in NET.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the wild game in Rupp Arena.

First five for the Cats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L9Z7Kv5HXh — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 19, 2022

Kentucky could erase the Tennessee loss with a shorthanded win today against Alabama. Won't be pretty without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, likely another rock fight, but have to find an advantage in the frontcourt.



Would be a huge win for the resume. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 19, 2022

Alabama getting everything they want on offense. Mercy. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 19, 2022

Keion Brooks is off to a great start. Need a big game from him for sure. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 19, 2022

We have to fight for every point



They’re getting tons of easy buckets — John Robic's Hair (@JohnRobicsHair) February 19, 2022

Big week for teams to shoot out of their ever-loving minds against Kentucky — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 19, 2022

At this point you might be better off fouling them then letting Alabama shoot another three. They can’t miss. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 19, 2022

Jumping into a defender is not a foul and I’m dying on that hill — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 19, 2022

I want Pat Adams kicked out of the state of Kentucky pic.twitter.com/5yELnNbGaX — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) February 19, 2022

Rupp Arena is awake — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 19, 2022

That was an incredible move by Oscar — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 19, 2022

What a turn of events here — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 19, 2022

Oscar clapping in dudes face got Rupp loud lol — Tyler Spriggs (@t_spreezy00) February 19, 2022

This is ELITE!!! Thank you @KentuckyMBB — Tod Lanter (@tod_lanterIII) February 19, 2022

Loudest I’ve heard Rupp in many years after that run! #BBN — Dalton Jones ® (@DaltonJJones19) February 19, 2022

Looks like Immanuel Quickley is in position to be the "Y" for this game. Lots of former UK players in Rupp today. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) February 19, 2022

WHERE YOUR ANKLES AT OH MY GOD — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 19, 2022

Fun to see Immanuel Quickley get this moment. His breakout season at Kentucky ended abruptly with COVID. pic.twitter.com/AgIHA137Re — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 19, 2022

Not sure I've ever seen anything like that.



Grady thought the play was dead, basically got hit with a live-ball pass from a teammate. Then picked up the ball and drilled a 3. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) February 19, 2022

Oh, we still have the ball? OK. I guess I’ll shoot it. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 19, 2022

Grady got hit in the butt with a pass, picked it up and just buried a three. What a ridiculous play. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 19, 2022

Definitely the way @KentuckyMBB drew this one up. pic.twitter.com/3TKZTZwuB0 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 19, 2022

Hard not to like what Jacob Toppin brings to the table off the bench. And you have to think he could do even more with extended minutes. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 19, 2022

21 double-doubles for Oscar on the year now. 21. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) February 19, 2022

In terms of fun, excitement, and entertainment, this game has been thoroughly enjoyable--one of the best in recent memory. Time to finish it off strong.



Kentucky 74, Alabama 61 with 8:54 left. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) February 19, 2022

Tampa is going to be electric. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 19, 2022

Annnnnnd Davion Mintz banks in a prayer at the shot clock buzzer. Cats by 12 with three minutes to go. What a performance. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 19, 2022

Brooks and Toppin have been outstanding today. Finally forced to play together, without either top PG option, this is as tough as either guy has played. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 19, 2022

Let's talk about the elephant in the room... pic.twitter.com/vy8tdkRmmp — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) February 19, 2022

It is unreal what Kentucky is doing to Alabama without its starting backcourt. The ceiling is the roof for this team. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 19, 2022

Just a massive win and a fantastic performance by this team. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 19, 2022

Cannot believe we put up 90 without our leading assist guy(Sahvir) and arguably best player(TyTy). Wouldn’t have imagined it being possible. — Michael Beard (@AllMikedUp_) February 19, 2022

John Calipari is feeling GOOD in his postgame presser. Says his staff was yelling at him to take Kellan out because he was tired and then Kellan nailed a three.



"You want him out???" he yelled at his bench.



Said the only person he doesn't yell at is the Princess (Ellen). — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 19, 2022

Whoever made this, please step forward and take the lavish praise you deserve. pic.twitter.com/ygYrWAksZG — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 19, 2022

Don’t call it a comeback pic.twitter.com/TEzH09JulB — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 19, 2022

