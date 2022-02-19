 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Alabama

New, 1 comment

The Cats get a massive win in Rupp Arena without two starters.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for their second matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Cats were without both of their primary ball handlers as TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler did not play due to injuries.

It was a good start offensively for the Cats but Alabama was shooting and making threes at a high level as the Tide jumped out to an early 17-9 lead.

Kentucky was still having a lot of success on offense despite missing both point guards as a Jacob Toppin dunk cut the lead to 35-28 with just under 8 minutes to go.

With 5:33 left in the half, Calipari took a timeout trailing 41-28 and the Cats then ended the half on a 19-5 run to take a 47-46 lead into halftime.

The second half got off to a great start for the Cats as they led 59-56 at the first media timeout.

The Cats then went on a massive run to push their lead to 74-58 with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The Tide were able to make another run at it, but the Cats did exactly what they needed to down the stretch to close this one out.

For now, this is a Quad I win for Kentucky, as Alabama came into the game ranked No. 22 in NET.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the wild game in Rupp Arena.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...