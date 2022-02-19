Kentucky vs. Alabama game thread and pregame reading

UPDATE

TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler are both out today. Washington is out with a lower leg injury, while Wheeler is out with a right upper extremity injury. Both are day-to-day.

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to remain unbeaten at home today when the Alabama Crimson Tide invade Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it online with CBS Sports. Go here for more viewing info.

Kentucky enters the game at 21-5 overall and looking to stay in the hunt for a 1 seed, while Alabama needs a big win like this to jump into the mix for a top-four seed in the Big Dance.

It’s looking like TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler are out today due to injury, which means Kentucky will need some herculean-like efforts from several guys today.

Here are some pregame reads to get you read for the action!

Go Cats!