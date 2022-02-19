Saturday Headlines: Shorthanded Cats Edition

Happy Saturday, BBN.

The Kentucky Wildcats will be short-handed today as the Alabama Crimson Tide comes to town.

John Calipari mentioned in his press conference yesterday that he could be down 2 to 3 players today but wasn’t sure how many until the team practiced. There still has been no official word on which player(s) will be playing today so it seems like there we won’t know until game time.

TyTy Washington seems like a lock to not play. The theories out there are that the other two players are Jacob Toppin, who has been battling an ankle and back injury, and possibly Sahvir Wheeler who suffered an elbow injury at Tennessee.

I would still expect the Cats to win if TyTy was the only player missing. But if Kentucky is missing their starting point guard and shooting guard then this may be too tall of a task for them to handle.

This is supposed to be the time of the year that Calipari wants to see his team going full throttle and playing their best basketball. Unfortunately the damn injury bug has been more like an injury plague with this team. It’s tough to tighten up for the tournament when multiple players continue to battle nagging injuries.

Tweets of the Day

The #Rams requested to interview #LSU passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton for their vacant OC job, sources say. Sean McVay searching far and wide. Hankton now has the same job Joe Brady did at LSU, and before that, he led UGA to first in the SEC in yards per pass attempt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 18, 2022

This is good news as Kentucky fans wait and see if Liam Coen will be around for a secnd season.

The NBA family will always remember Terrence Clarke. #LLTC5 pic.twitter.com/l0BijSPw67 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2022

A moving gesture by the NBA.

Headlines

Scouting the Tide | Cats Pause- Alabama has been playing better basketball since losing to Kentucky at home. Today should be a battle.

Cats try to sweep Bama | WDRB- This has all of your viewing information along with a good preview of the game.

Baseball Cats open with a win | UK Athletics- It was a 10-8 victory at Jacksonville State. UK hopes to get another win today at 4:00 PM today.

Starting 5 | SDS- A nice recap of this week in SEC basketball and what’s ahead today.

Early brack reveal today | CBS- The top 16 seeds will be revealed today as they stand right now. It’ll be interesting to see how Kentucky is viewed as they were one of the hottest teams in the country before suffering the setback on Tuesday.

Medal count for the USA | Sporting News- America has come on strong after a slow start to the Beijing Olympics.

5 March Madness storylines | USA Today- Kentucky is mentioned favorably here as a title contender.

