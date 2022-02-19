Kentucky earns 2 seed in NCAA Early Bracket Reveal Show

The NCAA Early Bracket Reveal Show just took place, and your Kentucky Wildcats would be a No. 2 seed if the Big Dance started today.

Kentucky, ranked 6th overall in the preview show that reveals the top 16 seeds if the NCAA Tournament began today, was named the 2 seed in the East Region with Kansas as the 1 seed. The two already played this season with the Wildcats thrashing the Jayhawks in Lawrence during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

3-seeded Villanova and 4-seeded Wisconsin made up the other two East Region teams.

Coming into today, most of the bracketology projections had Kentucky checking in as a 2 seed, so this reveal is no surprise. The Wildcats would probably be a 1 seed had they won at No. 13 Tennessee on Tuesday, but they ultimately fell 76-63. That cost them a chance at being a 1 seed today, though there’s still three weeks until Selection Sunday.

No. 6 overall.



The Cats check in as a 2 seed in the 2022 Men’s NCAA Tournament in-season top 16 reveal. pic.twitter.com/CfLcR23eze — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 19, 2022

For the Wildcats to move up to the 1 line, they may have to win out in the regular season and take the SEC Tournament title home as well. Even just one loss could be enough to keep them in a 2 line.

Of course, with all the injury luck Kentucky has had, just getting a 2 seed feels kinda lucky at this point.