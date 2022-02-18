Friday Headlines: Tubby Smith Edition

Former Kentucky Wildcats head coach Tubby Smith is retiring from the sport.

Now the head coach at High Point, Smith announced this week that he’ll leave immediately with his son G.G. Smith taking over as acting head coach for the remainder of this season. He’ll also coach the team for their 2022-2023 season.

Smith, now 70 years old, was a national champion with the Wildcats and has been a head coach every season since 1991. He made seven stops along the way, starting with Tulsa and ending at High Point. Smith finishes his NCAA coaching career with a 642-349 record and one Final Four appearance that led to his national championship.

High Point University announced that Tubby Smith will be retiring from coaching basketball today, his son G.G. Smith will take over as Head Coach.



An amazing career pic.twitter.com/ooVeGvKKSv

Kentucky was able to host High Point on New Year's Eve this season and celebrate Smith as they lifted his jersey into the rafters. Head coach John Calipari had the following to say when Smith’s retirement was announced.

John Calipari on Tubby Smith announcing his retirement: “What a great run.” Lists all of the schools he’s had success at, says, “Aren’t we glad we had him here this year?” Continues with, “He never changed who he was.” — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 16, 2022

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg had a warming comment regarding the man Smith was not just as a basketball coach but a role model for players, too.

When I think of Tubby Smith I think of him as a great human being that happened a great coach. A man that was a role model for all of us. When you spent time with him you were better off for it. Think about the number of lives impacted. His legacy is so much more than wins. — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) February 17, 2022

Sportscaster Jimmy Dykes echoed Greenberg’s comments on Smith.

Tubby Smith never sold his soul as a college basketball coach. Terrific man, mentor, coach, dad and husband. Well done Tubby — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) February 17, 2022

Over the last couple of days, everyone around the sport has went out of their way to pay their respects to Smith as he steps away from the sport. The respect and congratulations from so many former players and others that have spent so much time around the game speaks volumes to what Smith has meant to the game of college basketball.

