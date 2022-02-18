Anthony Davis set to miss at least 4 weeks with mid-foot sprain

The Los Angeles Lakers have been far from good this season, and their struggles can partially be put on the availability of superstar forward Anthony Davis. Davis recently missed several weeks with a sprained MCL.

During that span, the Lakers were just 7-9.

Unfortunately, Davis is now set to miss at least four weeks with a mid-foot sprain.

Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2022

Luckily, for the Lakers, it’ll only be a handful of games, as the All-Star Weekend and extended break will take up a week of recovery. Since his previous injury, Davis had played 10 games, averaging 22.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers were just 4-6 since Davis’ return.

Starting against the Utah Jazz in a game the Lakers somehow managed to win, Davis went down hard, and it was immediately assumed that Davis’ injury would’ve been far worse than it is.

Davis did have X-rays done afterward. Those came back negative, so nothing is broken. Davis will nonetheless be out for a few weeks.

However, he should be back in time for the postseason and/or play-in tournament since that seems in the Lakers' destiny. Injuries like these have been extended as they’re tough to make a full recovery from, so we’ll see if he can return at that expected mid-March date.

Davis and LeBron James help captain the Lakers, a team that won the NBA Championship in 2020.

James has oftentimes been able to take games over, but for the Lakers to truly be threats in the Western Conference, they’ll need Davis, although many don’t think Los Angeles at full strength would be enough to take down a team like Golden State regardless.

The Lakers currently sit 9th in the West.