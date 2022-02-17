UK mentioned as candidate for Western Kentucky transfer Cole Spencer

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a ton of success with the transfer portal, and they could be using it to address one of their bigger needs this offseason.

The Cats lost a lot of talent on the Big Blue Wall after last season to the NFL Draft, but they are looking to add some proven talent heading into 2022.

On Monday, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Cole Spencer entered the transfer portal, and it didn’t take long for numerous Power 5 schools to reach out.

Mike Farrell of Rivals broke down Spencer’s options as he looks for his new home.

Farrell lists Penn State, UCLA, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Michigan State, Purdue, Florida State, Nebraska, and Kentucky as his potential landing spots.

As for his opinion on where Spencer ends up, Farrell believes that Kentucky will make a push but as of right now Penn State is believed to be the favorite.

“As usual, a talented offensive lineman gets a ton of attention in the portal, and you can bet home state Kentucky will make a push, but Penn State appears to have the early edge. He’s an experienced lineman on a team that passed the ball a ton and can play any of the interior positions which is key. He’s a huge late addition to the portal.

During his time at WKU, Spencer played in 45 games and earned All-Conference honors in each of the last two seasons after starting all 26 games for the Hilltoppers.

Farrell ranks Spencer an 8.2 out of 10 on the Impact Meter which places him in the category of being, “A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.”

This has the potential to be a very big addition for the Cats heading into 2022, but it looks like they will have some work to do if they are going to be Spencer’s landing spot.