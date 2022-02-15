 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s blowout loss at Tennessee

Kentucky loses in Knoxville for the first time since 2019

By Ianteasley
@ianteasley
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Tennessee

‘Twas not a good night for the Kentucky Wildcats in Knoxville, as the Tennessee Volunteers get revenge on a 28-point loss that happened one month ago, and supply their own beatdown on the Cats, 76-63.

It was a tight affair for about the first seven minutes of game action, but a scuffle between the UK and UT players and UK strength coach Rob Harris led to a fire being sparked under the Vols, and they never looked back after taking an 18-17 lead.

Oscar Tshiebwe was the leading man for the Wildcats tonight with yet another double-double, his 20th on the season.

TyTy Washington attempted to play tonight, starting for the Wildcats and adding his name to the score column, but eventually re-aggravated the same injury that made his status for tonight’s game questionable in the first place. Washington went out early in the second half and did not return, looking visibly frustrated on the bench.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

