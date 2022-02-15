Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s blowout loss at Tennessee

‘Twas not a good night for the Kentucky Wildcats in Knoxville, as the Tennessee Volunteers get revenge on a 28-point loss that happened one month ago, and supply their own beatdown on the Cats, 76-63.

It was a tight affair for about the first seven minutes of game action, but a scuffle between the UK and UT players and UK strength coach Rob Harris led to a fire being sparked under the Vols, and they never looked back after taking an 18-17 lead.

Oscar Tshiebwe was the leading man for the Wildcats tonight with yet another double-double, his 20th on the season.

TyTy Washington attempted to play tonight, starting for the Wildcats and adding his name to the score column, but eventually re-aggravated the same injury that made his status for tonight’s game questionable in the first place. Washington went out early in the second half and did not return, looking visibly frustrated on the bench.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Kentucky has been better pretty much every other night but Tennessee's No. 6 KenPom defense was probably widely undersold. A defense like that can make almost anyone look bad on its best night, even a normally great offense. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 16, 2022

Worst Kentucky has looked, by far, since the loss at Notre Dame. Shooting 32.7 percent, kinda getting bullied, no composure. Oscar Tshiebwe 3 of 10 shooting, Kellan Grady a non-factor, TyTy Washington on the bench since the first minute of the second half.



UT 63-45, 6:51 2H. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 16, 2022

Just get through the rest of the night without anyone getting hurt



Hope some of you will stay up with me for the Postgame. I understand why you wouldn’t but I will be there — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 16, 2022

Doug Shows with a statement game. Glad he got his primetime moment. One he's been waiting all year for. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 16, 2022

and even though it’s annoying, officials aren’t the reason we are losing. Tennessee got embarrassed and they’ve obviously been waiting for this one.



Need to get outta this one healthy and regroup for Saturday. — KG (Lance Ware Stan Account) (@kentucky_guyBBN) February 16, 2022

Oscar just cannot finish in contact tonight. He is 3 of 10 — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 16, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe has now grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 13 consecutive games, the most by any @KentuckyMBB player (since 1967-1968) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 16, 2022

Another scoring drought for the Cats over the last 4:33.



Kentucky has only made 1 of its last 14 field goal attempts, including 9 straight misses. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 16, 2022

At this point I’d go ahead and sub Rob Harris into the game. Need some energy — Max Duffy (@Max__Duffy) February 16, 2022

Overrated chants also make no sense. Go ahead and discredit your teams win. Peak intelligence. — KG (Lance Ware Stan Account) (@kentucky_guyBBN) February 16, 2022

Tennessee fans -- who watched their team lose 107-79 at Rupp Arena exactly one month ago today -- are chanting "overrated."



Cute. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 16, 2022

This game is showing us just how important TyTy Washington is to winning. — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) February 16, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe has struggled tonight but still just secured his 20th double-double of the year. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) February 16, 2022

UT guards Chandler, Zeigler and Vescovi a combined 43 points on 15-of-27 shooting, 2 turnovers.



UK guards Wheeler, Washington, Grady and Mintz a combined 23 points on 9-of-28 shooting, 8 turnovers. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 16, 2022

Kentucky’s ability to win in different ways is one of its strengths, but on a night where TyTy clearly isn’t 100%, Oscar is struggling & the Cats simply can’t make a shot…it’s tough.



Add in a surging Tennessee team that got embarrassed in Lexington and it’s one of those nights. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 16, 2022

TyTy Washington looks miserable on the bench. But there's no ice on his ankle or anything. He stands during timeouts. The fact that he's not been taken back to the locker room at any point would seem to be a positive sign. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 16, 2022

It's a little amazing that the deficit isn't larger. UK went 10:55 w/o a FG in first half and 7:14 with only one FG in second half. That's basically half the game with one bucket. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 16, 2022

Losing on the road is one thing but this Kentucky team hasn’t been blown out at all this season. This better serve as a wake up call. One seed is still on the table but now they have to win out. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 16, 2022

Final | Tennessee 76, Kentucky 63



Oscar Tshiebwe: 13 pts, 15 reb, 2 stls

Jacob Toppin: 11 pts, 5 reb

Davion Mintz: 11 pts, 3 reb

Sahvir Wheeler: 8 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast

Keion Brooks: 8 pts, 3 reb, 3 stls

Kellan Grady: 6 pts

TyTy Washington: 4 pts, 3 ast

Lance Ware: 2 pts, 3 reb — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 16, 2022

As for Kentucky - thats one of those games where if John Calipari was a football coach he'd, literally, bury the game tape and never discuss again.



Tennessee was simply the better team tonight. Its college hoops in February - it happens.



Put it behind and move onto the next one — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 16, 2022

