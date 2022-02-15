MVP and box score from Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee

The Kentucky Wildcats were back on the road for their second matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols were looking to avenge their blowout loss in Rupp Arena last month and the Cats were looking for the season sweep.

The first half was one of the worst halves we have seen this team play in a while as they had a stretch of 10+ minutes without making a field goal.

With just over a minute left in the half, the Cats had a chance to cut the lead down to 10 but couldn’t convert.

After 20 minutes, it was Tennessee that took a 46-32 lead into the break.

Davion Mintz got off to a great start in the second half as he delivered five quick points to give Kentucky some momentum.

A Jacob Toppin dunk followed by a Wheeler layup made it a 43-51 game with 13:44 remaining.

Unfortunately, that is as close as the Cats could get as the Vols stretched the lead back out and went on to win it 76-63.

Game MVP

It was a poor performance for every Kentucky player in this one as no one was able to play very well on either end of the floor.

However, the one guy that played the best was Jacob Toppin making him tonight’s MVP.

Toppin finished the game with 11 points and 6 rebounds. He was really the only one that had the type of performance we needed tonight in a hostile environment.

Box Score

