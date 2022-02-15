Zach Yenser named Kentucky football offensive line coach

San Francisco 49ers assistant Zach Yenser has officially been named the Kentucky Wildcats’ new offensive line coach, head coach Mark Stoops announced Tuesday.

Hailing from Fort Mitchell (KY), the 38-year-old Yenser returns to the Bluegrass after three seasons with the 49ers.

Prior to that, Yenser spent three seasons with the Kansas Jayhawks (2015-17) as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Yenser began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Troy University in 2007, working with special teams and the offensive lineman under the late John Schlarman.

“Zach is an incredible hire,” Stoops said in a press release. “He checks all of the boxes and is the total package. He grew up in Kentucky, he’s connected to John Schlarman, he has great relationships with people and is well-thought of in recruiting. He has college coaching experience and has spent the last three years in the NFL with the 49ers, an organization I greatly respect. This is a high-caliber hire and I couldn’t be more excited to have him coaching our offensive line.”

This season, Yenser worked with offensive line coach Chris Foerster, helping the 49ers finish 10-7 in the regular season and advance to the NFC Championship. The offensive line did not allow a sack during the NFL playoffs, the first time a squad hasn’t allowed a sack in two or more postseason games since the New England Patriots in 2018.

San Francisco finished the 2021 season ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (375.7 yards per game), averaging 248.3 passing yards and 127.4 rushing yards per game.

“My family and I would like to thank Coach Stoops and the University of Kentucky for this opportunity – an opportunity I don’t take lightly,” Yenser said in a press release. “This job just means more. As a Kentucky native and someone who worked for Coach Schlarman, it is a privilege to continue his legacy, success and the building of the Big Blue Wall.”