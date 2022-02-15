Tuesday Headlines: Tennessee Gameday Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the road tonight in what will surely be a tough environment in Knoxville at Thompson-Bolin Arena.

In recent years, Kentucky has had some struggles in Knoxville, but the Cats played one of their best games of the season in the matchup between the two teams earlier this season at Rupp Arena, a game Kentucky won 107-79.

But since that game, Tennessee has been on a roll. The Vols have won 7 of their last 8, with the lone loss being a one-point loss to Texas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. This recent stretch has moved Tennessee up to 3rd in the SEC standings, just a game behind Kentucky.

Going on the road to Knoxville won’t be easy, particularly if the Cats are without TyTy Washington, but a win against the 16th-ranked Vols would also be a significant tournament resume booster while also keeping Kentucky within striking distance of Auburn for the SEC Regular Season championship.

It’s going to be a late one tonight with a 9 p.m. ET tipoff, so rest up and get ready to cheer on the Cats!

Tweet of the Day

This is the best Kentucky team I’ve watched in years. They defend, unselfish, shoot and fundamentally sound at both ends. One of my five that could cut down the nets!! Gonzaga also - the other 3 I want to see more - one is located on the East Coast and it’s not Iona ‍♂️ — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) February 15, 2022

Well, interesting take from Rick.

