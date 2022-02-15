Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

The No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville at Thompson-Boling Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online with WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or by using a free trial of fuboTV.

Kentucky is riding a six-game winning streak heading down to Knoxville, thanks to a dominant win over Florida at home.

Oscar Tshiebwe put on another unbelievable performance, tallying 28 points and 19 rebounds. He’s starting to run away with the Player of the Year race, though he still needs a strong finish to ensure no one passes him in the final weeks of the regular season.

They have to take care of business against a strong Tennessee squad. We all know what happened the last time these two teams played, but since that blowout, the Vols have been on a roll.

Tennessee has won six of their last seven, with the one loss being at No. 20 Texas in a nail-biter.

Needless to say, tonight’s going to be a wild environment.

It’s unclear if TyTy Washington and/or Jacob Toppin will play tonight, as both are dealing with injuries but shouldn’t be out too much longer if they sit out tonight.

TyTy Washington hasn’t come out for warm-ups yet. But here’s what one person told me: “He’s dancing around pretty good back there.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 16, 2022

