The selection committee will have a hard time seeding this Kentucky team

The Kentucky Wildcats improved their record to 21-4 (10-2) on the season after a dominating win over the Florida Gators on Saturday. But, it didn’t come without a price. TyTy Washington went down midway through the second half after a Gator player dove for a loose ball, inadvertently diving into Washington’s lower leg. Washington hopped off under his own power, on one foot, and did not return for the rest of the game.

Washington will more than likely be out for the coming week, which features Kentucky traveling to Knoxville for a rematch with the Tennessee Volunteers, and then hosting Alabama next Saturday.

Kentucky has suffered only two losses in SEC play this season, and both came when the Wildcats were less than 100%. Kentucky suffered their first conference defeat against LSU, when Sahvir Wheeler played four minutes and then was out for the rest of the game after suffering a neck injury. Later in the game, Washington also missed the remainder of the game after suffering an unknown injury (seemed to have been cramps.)

Against Auburn three weeks later, TyTy Washington went out midway through the first half after turning an ankle off a made floater to push the Wildcats’ lead to 10 over the No. 2 ranked Tigers. Later on in the same game, Sahvir Wheeler ran into another hard screen, aggravating his neck injury and causing him to miss a crucial stretch of the game.

If TyTy Washington were to miss an extended period of time, and Kentucky drops a few games, most notably road trips to Tennessee and Arkansas, the selection committed could have a hard time seeding this Kentucky team.

Two more losses and Kentucky will more than likely drop to a two-seed. Joe Lunardi currently has the Wildcats as a No. 1 seed.

But, in a scenario where Washington comes back for the SEC Tournament, and Kentucky just so happens to win the whole thing, there is an argument that the Wildcats are the best team in the country when they are fully healthy.

Kentucky has not suffered a loss at full-strength since the loss at Notre Dame over two months ago.