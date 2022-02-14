College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats went 2-0 yet again this week as they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road and then returned home for a win over the Florida Gators.

The Cats had a scare on Saturday when TyTy Washington went down with an injury, but it seems like we can expect to have him back in the future.

This week saw No. 1 Auburn lose to Arkansas on the road and No. 3 Purdue went to Michigan and lost 82-58. The Cats did move up to No. 4 in the AP Poll with Purdue dropping to No. 5. Kentucky is up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll.

Gonzaga is the new No. 1 overall team in the AP Poll and remained No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.

This week will not be easy for the Cats as they travel on Tuesday to face Tennessee, who is playing really well right now. Then on Saturday the Cats will get their 2nd matchup against Alabama.

1) Gonzaga Bulldogs

2) Auburn Tigers

3) Arizona Wildcats

4) Kentucky Wildcats

5) Purdue Boilermakers

6) Kansas Jayhawks

7) Baylor Bears

8) Providence Friars

9) Duke Blue Devils

10) Villanova Wildcats

11) Texas Tech Red Raiders

12) Illinois Fighting Illini

13) UCLA Bruins

14) Houston Cougars

15) Wisconsin Badgers

16) Tennessee Volunteers

17) USC Trojans

18) Ohio State Buckeyes

19) Michigan State Spartans

20) Texas Longhorns

21) Murray State Racers

22) Wyoming Cowboys

23) Arkansas Razorbacks

24) Connecticut Huskies

25) Alabama Crimson Tide

The Cats are on the rise again in the NET rankings as they jumped up one spot to No. 3 behind only Gonzaga and Arizona. Tennessee is currently No. 10 and Alabama is No. 22.

KenPom is still holding the Cats at No.3 also behind Gonzaga and Arizona. Kentucky’s offensive efficiency moved up to No. 4 and their defensive efficiency dropped to No. 12. Tennessee is No. 10 and Alabama is No. 18.

In the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings, Kentucky jumped from No. 4 up to No. 2 and Andy Katz noted that, “The Wildcats have the current front-runner for national player of the year in Oscar Tshiebwe.” Tennessee is No. 15 and Alabama is No. 18.

The Cats didn’t move in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 as they are still sitting at No. 3. Tennessee is No. 18 and Alabama is No. 23.

Kentucky moved up in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams as they now sit at No. 2 behind just Gonzaga. Tennessee is No. 14 and Alabama is “in the waiting room.”

So, where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!