Monday Headlines: Oscar Tshiebwe Edition

We all know Kentucky star big man Oscar Tshiebwe is having a stellar season for the Wildcats. After transferring from West Virginia last year, head coach John Calipari and his staff knew they were getting a player with an unlimited motor and an ever-so-high ceiling. It’s an understatement to say they received that and much, much more.

Tshiebwe has now played 25 games for the Wildcats this season and has put together a National Player of the Year campaign. While anyone that has watched the Wildcats knows how much of an impact Tshiebwe has been, there are some statistics that will also blow you away. Kentucky’s fan favorite has totaled 409 points, 382 rebounds, 36 blocks, 49 steals and 27 assists while shooting over 60% from the floor through his first 25 games. At first glance these numbers are incredible. But after comparing them to a former Wildcat and now UK Athletics Hall of Famer, they’ll blow you away even more.

Oscar Tshiebwe in 25 games at Kentucky



409 points

382 rebounds

36 blocks

49 steals

27 assists

60.2% FG



#BBN pic.twitter.com/o6akp0jDmV — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) February 13, 2022

2012 National Champion and Player of the Year Anthony Davis totaled 349 points, 249 rebounds, 120 blocks, 38 steals and 24 assists over the course of his first 25 games. While Davis had an unreachable difference in blocks, Tshiebwe is ahead in every other major category. Not only does this speak to what he means to the Wildcats, but also how great of a chance he has to win this year’s Player of the Year award. Considering what Tshiebwe has done for the Wildcats this year, you won’t find many people who favor a different candidate.

