John Calipari makes an appearance on “Billions” on Showtime

Kentucky fans who are also fans of the popular Showtime series “Billions” will see a familiar face on Sunday night’s new episode.

The episode is titled “Burn Rate” and John Calipari will be making an appearance as the fourth episode of the sixth season opens with Calipari speaking about burn rate, which is the rate at which a company is spending/losing capital.

During his appearance, Calipari tells Mike Price Capital, the fictional firm in the series, that he has had, “52 players drafted in the NBA, 35 are in the league right now.” He also shows them his National Championship ring from 2012.

One of the main characters in the show, Ben, reacts to Calipari’s speech by saying, “I’ve never played basketball, but I’d follow this man through the gates of hell.”

In the show, Calipari is paid $200,000 for his motivational speech and the firm “hears that he is going to donate it to charity.”

The new episode will air Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET and is only on Showtime.

You can check out Calipari’s motivational speech for the latest episode below.