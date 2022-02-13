Liam Coen to become Rams’ next OC?

The Kentucky Wildcats could be looking for a new offensive coordinator very soon.

Today, Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kicks off. Once the game ends, we’ll start seeing coaching moves within the Rams’ staff. That includes current Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell becoming the Minnesota Vikings’ next head coach.

Who will replace O’Connell as the Rams’ next OC?

It sounds like Liam Coen is a very strong candidate to do so.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Coen is a “prime candidate” to be the Rams’ next OC. Coen was previously on the Rams coaching staff before becoming Kentucky’s offensive coordinator last year.

If this were to happen, Kentucky would be left with a major void within the coaching staff in the middle of February. What he did for this offense was easily one of the best coaching jobs by any coordinator in college football for the 2021 season. It also opened up a lot of new doors in the recruiting world, as Kentucky landed big-time transfers and recruits guys like Wan’Dale Robinson, Barion Brown, Dane Key, Destin Wade, and of course, Will Levis.

I would imagine the Rams will name a new OC sooner rather than later after today’s Super Bowl, so Kentucky shouldn’t have to wait long to see what Coen will do.

We will update this post if more details come out today.