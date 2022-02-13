Sunday Headlines: Super Sunday Edition

Happy Super Bowl Sunday, BBN!

Last night we watched the Kentucky Wildcats stomp the Florida Gators 78-51 as they overcame a lower leg injury to TyTy Washington in the second half. While the Cats were missing their star two guard, they were able to not only sustain the lead, they were also able to extend it unlike in games past.

Davion Mintz was able to come in and fill TyTy’s shoes by hitting some late threes and play fantastic defense. Sahvir Wheeler got back into his scoring ways and Lance Ware had arguably the best game of his career as a Wildcat.

Oscar Tshiebwe continued his dominant season by scoring 27 points and nabbing 19 rebounds. The SEC Player of the Year conversation is all but over and the National Player of the Year feels like it’s his to lose.

The only thing standing in the way of this team and a Final Four, and I truly believe this, is the injury bug. It’s been a real SOB for this team.

The good news is that John Calipari stated that TyTy is day-to-day and the X-ray they took came back negative. Cal said he may miss a week or two but overall the spirits of Calipari and the rest of the team indicate that whatever the injury to TyTy is, it isn’t too serious.

I know many of you on this site, including our own Jason Marcum who runs the Bengals SB Nation site, are Cincinnati Bengals fans. Enjoy the game today.

Tweets of the Day

I repeat this WAS NOT a dirty play!! GREAT Hustle!!



IMO https://t.co/4WZ3LkWPcs — Tee Wash (@TeeWash03) February 12, 2022

Yeah I tend to agree with TyTy’s father in this instance. The player that shoved Lance Ware in the back is a different story and I’ll never understand how that didn’t result in a technical foul.

The only SEC player over the last 25 seasons with five 20/15 games in a season: Oscar Tshiebwe @KentuckyMBB @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/nOM9SLPZ1z — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 12, 2022

We are witnessing greatness.

Headlines

Oscar Tshiebwe’s 19 rebound performance was inspired by a young fan | KSR- As if Tshiebwe couldn’t do anything more to endear himself to this fan base, he told a young fan named Lauren that he would get 20 rebounds for her last night. He missed that mark by one but I think Lauren won’t mind one bit.

Washington goes down, but Kentucky keeps rising | WDRB- Kentucky is now a one seed in most bracket projections as they head towards a massive road game at Tennessee on Tuesday.

Best supporting player goes to Lance Ware | Cats Pause- Lance Ware played a season high 14 minutes, scored four points, and grabbed seven rebounds. He’s been coming along as a valuable option off of the bench.

John Calipari provides injury update for TyTy Washington | LHL- That’s probably the most I’ve ever heard Calipari talk about a player’s injury and that’s good thing.

Kentucky softball now 4-0 | UK Athletics- They rolled over Iowa 11-3 as Lauren Johnson smacked 5 RBI.

Kentucky looks to end four game skid | UK Athletics- Things haven’t been great for the women’s team lately as they are in the midst of a four game winning streak. They try to end that today at Alabama at 2:00 PM.

College basketball winners and losers | CBS- Indiana and Houston are on losing streaks and UCLA is headed in the wrong direction.

Joe Burrow one win away from triple crown | Sporting News- Joe Burrow is already a Heisman winner and a college national champion. Can he add Super Bowl Champion to his resume?

Everything you need to know about betting the Super Bowl | ESPN- For those of you that like to partake in betting.