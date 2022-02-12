Oscar Tshiebwe hopes John Calipari will keep him forever so he can teach UK coach French

Oscar Tshiebwe has quickly become a fan-favorite among the Big Blue Nation. With his fun, humble personality, and extreme work ethic, it isn't hard to see why.

After another outstanding performance against the Florida Gators this afternoon, Tshiebwe left the court to cheers as he headed towards the tunnel waving as he went. During his postgame press conference he also gave a fun little insight to his relationship with John Calipari.

Apparently, Oscar has been trying to teach Coach Calto speak French.

Oscar says he's taught Cal two French words in all these months. One is the word for "slow down." Says it'll take Cal years to learn it.



“I hope he keeps me forever so I can teach him,” Oscar said.

This line has had Kentucky Wildcats fans all over social media now asking the question; is there a chance at a second year of Oscar?

It seems unlikely, especially if he does win National Player of the Year. Oscar has likely worked his way from off big boards to inside the 60-pick draft. If he continues to put up great numbers, there really isn't much left for him to accomplish unless he starts shooting more long twos.

Oscar has made it known how much he loves being at UK, so you can never say never at a return, no matter how slim the chance might be.

Either way it goes, I don’t think that Oscar has to worry about Calipari keeping him around the program for a long, long time.