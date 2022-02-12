Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats were at home for the first time in three straight Saturdays as they faced off with the Florida Gators.

It was a fantastic start for the Cats as they drilled all of their first four shots to take the early 11-6 lead.

That hot start continued over the next couple of minutes as a dunk by Keion Brooks with 14:28 remaining in the half made it a 20-6 lead for the Cats.

However, then the Cats went ice-cold on the offensive end as they failed to score a single point for several minutes and the lead evaporated to 20-16 with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

The rest of the half was pretty even by both teams, but it was Kentucky that went into halftime with the 33-28 lead.

The second half, like the start of the game, got off to a great start for the Cats as they quickly pushed the lead out to 46-30.

The Cats were able to keep a solid lead as they led it 54-42 but TyTy Washington went down in an injury and immediately ran back to the locker room.

Down the stretch, Kentucky continued to control the rest of this game as they roll to a 78-57 win.

Unfortunately, we now wait on news about the status of TyTy Washington.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

The had kids from the UK Children’s Hospital introduce the players in the starting lineups and it might have been the sweetest thing I have ever seen — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 12, 2022

GRADY — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 12, 2022

Is Karl Ravech calling this on a walkie-talkie? — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 12, 2022

WHEELER MAKE — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 12, 2022

WHAT A START MY GOODNESS — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 12, 2022

When this team gets rolling they are scary



Wow — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 12, 2022

How'd we let them come back like this? — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 12, 2022

Since Sahvir Wheeler's second foul, Florida is on an 8-0 run, cutting the UK lead to 20-14. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 12, 2022

Daily reminder that college officiating is bad — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) February 12, 2022

First 6 minutes: UK has 20 points



Second 6 minutes: 2 points



Basketball is weird — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 12, 2022

The Rupp Arena crowd loves that: TyTy Washington completely laid out trying to save a loose ball. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 12, 2022

Great atmosphere today. Place is buzzing even during timeouts. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 12, 2022

That was a big end of the half win for Florida to stay within striking distance. Kentucky missed a chance to land a haymaker. Pace went totally away when Sahvir Wheeler left the floor. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 12, 2022

Awful end to the half. Need to pick it up, just gifting them points — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 12, 2022

Totally different team with Wheeler on the court. Even when he's not hitting shots he makes the whole transition game lethal — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 12, 2022

If you don't see Wheeler as the tip of the spear by now, you're never gonna see it... — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) February 12, 2022

Kentucky may go quiet at times, but their spurt ability makes up for it. — Berkley’s Pops™️ (@BrandoAKing) February 12, 2022

Kudos to TyTy Washington for playing through that rough 2 of 11 start and kudos to John Calipari for allowing him to play through it. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 12, 2022

Mitch Barnhart was visibly upset there as TyTy limped passed him heading into the locker room. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) February 12, 2022

NO. NO PLEASE TYTY BE OKAY PLEASE TYTY BE OKAY PLEASE TYTY BE OKAY — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) February 12, 2022

If TyTy is out for an extended period of time we can just kiss this season goodbye imo — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 12, 2022

I don't think anyone is in the mood for "I haven't seen him" on this one. Lots of concerns in the building for TyTy Washington. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 12, 2022

Mintz does not miss right now — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 12, 2022

Ware has been the surprise of the game — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 12, 2022

Florida clearly unable to keep up with Kentucky in terms of pure talent, so going for cheap shots and dirty plays in hopes of staying in it. Absolute garbage. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 12, 2022

What a dumb move by Florida player to shove Ware right in front of the UK bench. That is easy technical foul ... and like how Ware just walked away and smiled. — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) February 12, 2022

Lance Ware looked like he stopped himself just short of doing something he would've regretted there. Big-time restraint.



After review, Ware called for a personal foul but nothing on UF's Fleming, who came in and shoved Ware. This crowd isn't happy. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 12, 2022

.@CoachOantigua deserves way more credit than he gets. He stops at least one fight per game by swooping in and carrying people away from various types of altercations. — Dr.ErinCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) February 12, 2022

Nonsense. All that does is mean officials are losing control of game.

So stupid. — CAMERON MILLS (@CameronMillz) February 12, 2022

Fourth 25+ point performance from Oscar Tshiebwe. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) February 12, 2022

What a performance by Oscar — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 12, 2022

MINTZ! — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 12, 2022

Lance Ware is just the best. Love what he brings to the table. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 12, 2022

I'll be shocked if this team loses before the Elite Eight. No clue what happens from there but hard to imagine them facing a team good enough to beat them on a neutral before then. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 12, 2022

Jimmy Dykes: “If Kentucky is healthy, they’re the best team in college basketball.” — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 12, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe is now No. 8 on Kentucky's single-season rebounds list with 382. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 12, 2022

The 2022 National Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/girk8RO7Pc — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) February 12, 2022

Cats by 21 pic.twitter.com/VFmhgKLbOk — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 12, 2022

