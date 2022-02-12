 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Florida

“The 2022 National Player of the Year.” - Jimmy Dykes on Oscar Tshiebwe.

By Adam Haste
High Point v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats were at home for the first time in three straight Saturdays as they faced off with the Florida Gators.

It was a fantastic start for the Cats as they drilled all of their first four shots to take the early 11-6 lead.

That hot start continued over the next couple of minutes as a dunk by Keion Brooks with 14:28 remaining in the half made it a 20-6 lead for the Cats.

However, then the Cats went ice-cold on the offensive end as they failed to score a single point for several minutes and the lead evaporated to 20-16 with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

The rest of the half was pretty even by both teams, but it was Kentucky that went into halftime with the 33-28 lead.

The second half, like the start of the game, got off to a great start for the Cats as they quickly pushed the lead out to 46-30.

The Cats were able to keep a solid lead as they led it 54-42 but TyTy Washington went down in an injury and immediately ran back to the locker room.

Down the stretch, Kentucky continued to control the rest of this game as they roll to a 78-57 win.

Unfortunately, we now wait on news about the status of TyTy Washington.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...